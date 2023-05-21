Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $20.70 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 404,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,565 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $20,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,068,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,535,722. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,813,594 shares of company stock worth $5,076,999 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

