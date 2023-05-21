Jet Protocol (JET) Price Down 1.1% This Week

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $16.00 million and approximately $122,536.69 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006869 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020850 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00025340 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018327 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001023 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,674.22 or 1.00022756 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.0094443 USD and is down -0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $111,693.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.