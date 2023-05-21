JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Price Target to GBX 860

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 780 ($9.77) to GBX 860 ($10.77) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded The Sage Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $793.71.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

The Sage Group Stock Up 1.4 %

The Sage Group stock opened at $43.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.80. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of $28.42 and a twelve month high of $43.20.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.