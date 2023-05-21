Karat Packaging Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:KRT)

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.
Karat Packaging Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of Karat Packaging stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average of $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $313.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.90. Karat Packaging has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $20.00.
Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.49 million. Karat Packaging had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 17.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Karat Packaging will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Karat Packaging
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Karat Packaging from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.
Karat Packaging Company Profile
Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.
Featured Stories
