Karat Packaging Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:KRT)

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

Karat Packaging Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Karat Packaging stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average of $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $313.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.90. Karat Packaging has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.49 million. Karat Packaging had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 17.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Karat Packaging will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Karat Packaging

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRT. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 651.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 65,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 57,065 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at about $712,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 215,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 42,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 24,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 21,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Karat Packaging from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

