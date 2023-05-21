Kava Price Up 3.9% This Week (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. One Kava token can now be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00003945 BTC on major exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $561.56 million and approximately $45.24 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Kava

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 528,546,607 tokens and its circulating supply is 528,609,278 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

