Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company's stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KNX. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.88.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of KNX stock opened at $54.59 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $64.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.10). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.59%.

Insider Activity at Knight-Swift Transportation

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $3,629,626.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $3,629,626.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $96,866.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,082.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,139 shares of company stock worth $3,799,422. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 111.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Stories

