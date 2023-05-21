Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,599 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $5,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Kohl’s

In other news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury bought 92,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $2,018,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,627.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on KSS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Kohl’s to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

Shares of NYSE:KSS traded down $1.68 on Friday, hitting $19.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,699,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,718,844. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $47.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($3.54). Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.53%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -444.43%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Recommended Stories

