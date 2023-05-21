Komodo (KMD) Market Capitalization Tops $41.43 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001137 BTC on popular exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $41.43 million and approximately $919,630.47 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00120414 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00047320 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00031088 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001012 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000853 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000115 BTC.
Komodo Profile
Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.
Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”
Buying and Selling Komodo
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars.
