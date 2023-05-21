Komodo (KMD) Market Capitalization Tops $41.43 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001137 BTC on popular exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $41.43 million and approximately $919,630.47 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00120414 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00047320 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00031088 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000853 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

