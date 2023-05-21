KT (NYSE:KT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nomura lowered KT from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered KT from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.
KT Trading Up 1.6 %
KT opened at $11.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.78. KT has a 12 month low of $11.11 and a 12 month high of $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average of $12.81.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KT by 36.0% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 10,707,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,834 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KT by 1.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,684,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,158,000 after purchasing an additional 202,669 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of KT by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,016,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,229,000 after purchasing an additional 162,157 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KT by 2.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,750,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,508,000 after purchasing an additional 74,176 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KT by 299.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,710,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.
About KT
KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.
