Laffer Tengler Investments Grows Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 140.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,414,000. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 251,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $156.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.87 and its 200-day moving average is $153.83. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $160.99. The firm has a market cap of $66.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

