Laffer Tengler Investments Has $3.51 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,567 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Target were worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Target by 122.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $152.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $183.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.91.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

