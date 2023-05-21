Laffer Tengler Investments Has $690,000 Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 143.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,269 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $708,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 73,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 38,352 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 272,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after buying an additional 78,100 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,915,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $590,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

SGOL stock opened at $18.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average of $18.02. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.72.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

