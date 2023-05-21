Laffer Tengler Investments Increases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,929 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,424 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 10.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Medtronic by 34.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 22.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $89.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $106.06.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Further Reading

