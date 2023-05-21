Laffer Tengler Investments Increases Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,369,116,000 after buying an additional 320,130 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,107,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,342,228,000 after buying an additional 90,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,969,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,542,000 after buying an additional 182,606 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,805,000 after buying an additional 827,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,378,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $898,098,000 after buying an additional 187,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $510.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $455.60 and a 200 day moving average of $429.82. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $521.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.70.

In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total transaction of $1,283,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,169.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,095 shares of company stock worth $8,131,910 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

