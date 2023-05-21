Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,661 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Lincoln National worth $5,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LNC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln National by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

LNC traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,767,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859,920. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $58.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average is $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.76.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary C. Kelly acquired 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.52 per share, with a total value of $200,025.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,978.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LNC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

