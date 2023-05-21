Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Lindsay from $178.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lindsay from $196.00 to $166.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lindsay presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.75.

Shares of LNN opened at $118.79 on Thursday. Lindsay has a 52-week low of $116.16 and a 52-week high of $183.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $166.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.62 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lindsay will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.94%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LNN. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 166.8% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 219,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,116,000 after buying an additional 136,991 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lindsay in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,112,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 461.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,977,000 after purchasing an additional 123,619 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,886,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,133,000 after purchasing an additional 104,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lindsay in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. It operates through the Irrigation and Infrastructure segments. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

