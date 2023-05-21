Lumi Credits (LUMI) Price Tops $0.0085 on Top Exchanges

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 21st. One Lumi Credits token can now be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Lumi Credits has a total market cap of $1,626.88 billion and $774.15 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lumi Credits has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Lumi Credits

Lumi Credits launched on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

