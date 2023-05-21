Lumi Credits Trading 12.8% Higher This Week (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. Over the last week, Lumi Credits has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. Lumi Credits has a total market cap of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $678.65 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lumi Credits token can currently be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Lumi Credits

Lumi Credits’ launch date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

