Macy’s (NYSE:M) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on M. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Gordon Haskett cut Macy’s from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Macy’s from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.58.

Macy’s Trading Down 6.8 %

NYSE:M opened at $14.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $25.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.14.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1654 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

Institutional Trading of Macy’s

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Macy’s by 267.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

