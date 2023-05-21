Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $66.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $59.00.

MMP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.46.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $62.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.17 and its 200 day moving average is $53.22. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $64.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $869.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.28 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.0475 per share. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magellan Midstream Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 21,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 24,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.