Maiar DEX (MEX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $19.15 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 21st. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $19.15 million and approximately $124,032.59 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006866 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020888 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00025290 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018342 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,658.93 or 1.00092276 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000567 USD and is up 2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $95,936.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

