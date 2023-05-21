MaidSafeCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,731.75 (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. MaidSafeCoin has a market cap of $65.10 million and approximately $5,731.75 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One MaidSafeCoin token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000535 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MaidSafeCoin launched on April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. The official website for MaidSafeCoin is safenetwork.tech. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafe is a fully decentralized platform on which application developers can build decentralized applications. The network is made up by individual users who contribute storage, computing power and bandwidth to form a world-wide autonomous system.

Safecoin can only reside within the SAFE network and will be stored in a users wallet and used in exchange for network services; such as increased storage space and access to network applications. There is no set distribution time for safecoins. Unlike many currencies, the distribution of safecoin is backed by information and the amount of coins generated by the SAFE network is directly related to the amount of resource provided to it.”

