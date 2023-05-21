Mammoth 24-Hour Volume Reaches $7,727.02 (MMT)

Mammoth (MMT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. Mammoth has a total market capitalization of $12.60 million and $7,727.02 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mammoth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mammoth has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mammoth alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006958 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020675 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00025766 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00018224 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001051 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,927.48 or 1.00016707 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Mammoth Profile

Mammoth (MMT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mammoth

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00180001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mammoth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mammoth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mammoth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mammoth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.