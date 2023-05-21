Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,672,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,792 shares during the period. Marathon Oil comprises approximately 0.7% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $45,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth $25,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Marathon Oil by 39.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marathon Oil Stock Up 0.1 %

MRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of MRO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.07. 10,578,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,020,103. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.39.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 34.22%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 9.83%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Further Reading

