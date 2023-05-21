Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 363,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,614 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of Marathon Petroleum worth $42,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $110.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.38. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPC. Mizuho lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.13.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

