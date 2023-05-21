MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of MarineMax from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of MarineMax from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on MarineMax from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.17.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax Price Performance

HZO opened at $28.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.30. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $44.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average of $30.82. The company has a market capitalization of $613.33 million, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Activity at MarineMax

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.52). MarineMax had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $570.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MarineMax will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,625.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarineMax

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZO. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,180,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in MarineMax by 481.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,341,000 after purchasing an additional 274,328 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in MarineMax during the 1st quarter valued at $7,552,000. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in MarineMax during the 4th quarter valued at $6,481,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 665.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 168,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,858,000 after buying an additional 146,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.