Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 106.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,890 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for approximately 0.8% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,262,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,821,000 after buying an additional 1,935,638 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 456,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,493,000 after buying an additional 13,020 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 31,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after buying an additional 10,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.62.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE MMC traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,355. The company has a market capitalization of $89.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.26. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.33 and a twelve month high of $182.43.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,612,787.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,140 shares of company stock worth $2,493,841. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.