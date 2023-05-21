Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MLM. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $428.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $412.75.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.1 %

MLM traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $408.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $284.99 and a 1 year high of $410.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $359.42 and its 200-day moving average is $355.53.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.04%.

Institutional Trading of Martin Marietta Materials

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,962,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,242,532,000 after buying an additional 52,756 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,262,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $764,516,000 after buying an additional 1,170,464 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,436,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $509,753,000 after buying an additional 287,139 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $455,900,000 after buying an additional 27,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 919,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $353,783,000 after buying an additional 70,072 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

Featured Articles

