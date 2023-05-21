Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.00.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.46. 11,055,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,606,481. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $61.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.30.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400,056 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Marvell Technology by 123.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,009,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,819,025,000 after buying an additional 23,220,407 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 2,626.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,556,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,909,000 after buying an additional 11,133,134 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $188,566,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

