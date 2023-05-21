Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Matrix Service Price Performance

MTRX stock opened at $5.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.14. Matrix Service has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $9.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $160.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matrix Service

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Terril Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the first quarter worth about $63,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 792.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 11,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.