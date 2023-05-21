Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Northland Securities from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MAXN. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.83.

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $38.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.79.

Maxeon Solar Technologies ( NASDAQ:MAXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.88 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.57% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

