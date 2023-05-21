Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Maximus from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus Stock Performance

Shares of Maximus stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.70. The company had a trading volume of 283,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,170. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Maximus has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $85.25.

Maximus Announces Dividend

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 15.37%. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maximus will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $156,515.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,501.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Maximus by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,152,379 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $562,892,000 after buying an additional 24,392 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Maximus by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,931,297 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $545,493,000 after buying an additional 194,779 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Maximus by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065,917 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $477,388,000 after buying an additional 2,547,231 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Maximus by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,807,556 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $205,878,000 after buying an additional 74,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Maximus by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,742,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $201,114,000 after buying an additional 123,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus

(Get Rating)

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.