Maximus (NYSE:MMS) versus Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) Financial Survey

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) and Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.4% of Maximus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Quhuo shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Maximus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.1% of Quhuo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Maximus and Quhuo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maximus 0 0 1 0 3.00 Quhuo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Maximus currently has a consensus target price of $100.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.40%. Given Maximus’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Maximus is more favorable than Quhuo.

This table compares Maximus and Quhuo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maximus 3.62% 15.37% 5.94% Quhuo N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Maximus and Quhuo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maximus $4.63 billion 1.07 $203.83 million $2.81 29.07 Quhuo $553.90 million 0.02 -$1.90 million N/A N/A

Maximus has higher revenue and earnings than Quhuo.

Risk & Volatility

Maximus has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quhuo has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Maximus beats Quhuo on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc. engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S. state and local government programs. The U.S. Federal Services segment delivers end-to-end solutions and includes appeals and assessment services, system and application development, IT modernization, and maintenance services. The Outside the U.S segment provides BPS for international governments and commercial clients. The company was founded by David V. Mastran in 1975 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

About Quhuo

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing. It also offers on-demand delivery solutions for industry customers with focus on items, such as grocery, and prepared and fresh food; ride hailing solutions for ride-hailing companies; housekeeping solutions and other services for short-term rental properties and hotel cleaning services; and shared-bike maintenance solutions to address the demand for maintenance and distribution services from bike-sharing companies, as well as freight services. In addition, the company engages in the development of computer software and applications; and investment holding activities. Quhuo Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

