Medifast (NYSE:MED) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Medifast from $94.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Medifast Stock Down 1.2 %

MED stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.97. The company had a trading volume of 193,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.24. Medifast has a 52-week low of $80.52 and a 52-week high of $192.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.35.

Medifast Increases Dividend

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $349.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.50 million. Medifast had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 106.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medifast will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. Medifast’s payout ratio is 51.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 754 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $67,663.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,382,749.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Medifast news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $239,096.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $67,663.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,382,749.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Medifast

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Medifast by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,532,000 after purchasing an additional 138,602 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,521,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,916,000 after acquiring an additional 22,630 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 651,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,490,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 379,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,011,000 after acquiring an additional 9,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

