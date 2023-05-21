Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is Aigen Investment Management LP’s 10th Largest Position

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 322.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,587 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.2% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $3,900,000. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 9,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,647,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,123,824. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.05 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $293.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $7,608,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,766,695. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $7,608,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,766,695. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 488,258 shares of company stock valued at $56,481,018. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

