Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,896 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.2% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $12,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,134,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,302,459,000 after buying an additional 3,081,402 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,042 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,179,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,347,000 after purchasing an additional 143,329 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,162,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,461,000 after purchasing an additional 265,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,760,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 488,258 shares of company stock valued at $56,481,018 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.3 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

NYSE MRK traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,647,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,123,824. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.44. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.05 and a 1-year high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.