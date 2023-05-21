Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,392.54 (DNA)

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has traded down 0% against the dollar. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has a market cap of $120,927.24 and approximately $1,392.54 worth of Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Coin Profile

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,143,656,744 coins. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official website is mvsdna.com. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official Twitter account is @mvsdna and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is medium.com/metaverse-blockchain.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture aims to form a parallel cross-chain structure with ETP to incorporate speed and security on the network, presenting a solution to the impossible trinity.DNA is Metaverse DNA’s native currency, which a digital asset that can be sent over the network easily, securely, and instantly. It is also an essential part of the blockchain ecosystem and will be used in Metaverse-based applications.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture using one of the exchanges listed above.

