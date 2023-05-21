Meter Governance (MTRG) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $37.74 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $37.74 million and $178,447.61 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $2.21 or 0.00008271 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003718 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000662 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,448,424 coins and its circulating supply is 17,114,240 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,442,337 with 17,112,182 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.25338428 USD and is down -0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $145,554.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

