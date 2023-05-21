M&F Bancorp, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:MFBP)

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.
M&F Bancorp Price Performance
MFBP opened at $22.85 on Friday. M&F Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $30.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.90.
M&F Bancorp Company Profile
