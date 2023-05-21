MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.45.

MFA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MFA Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Shares of MFA opened at $10.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.57. MFA Financial has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $14.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.00%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -129.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in MFA Financial by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,109,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,770,000 after buying an additional 835,717 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MFA Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,987,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,157,000 after purchasing an additional 565,972 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in MFA Financial by 1,376.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,024,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,841,000 after buying an additional 4,683,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MFA Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,951,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,956,000 after buying an additional 122,878 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 356.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,722,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,970,000 after buying an additional 2,125,041 shares during the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFA Financial, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, Non-Agency mortgage backed securities and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

