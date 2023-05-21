Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MCHP. B. Riley raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.11.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP opened at $77.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $87.76.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 35.66%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,266,959,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.2% in the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

