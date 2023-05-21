Millennial Lithium (CVE:ML) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.04

Millennial Lithium Corp. (CVE:ML – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.04 and traded as low as C$3.63. Millennial Lithium shares last traded at C$4.04, with a volume of 832,799 shares trading hands.

Millennial Lithium Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.04. The company has a current ratio of 38.93, a quick ratio of 38.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$395.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.20.

Millennial Lithium Company Profile

Millennial Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pastos Grandes Lithium project located in Salta, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Redhill Resources Corp. and changed its name to Millennial Lithium Corp.

