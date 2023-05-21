Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Minerva Neurosciences Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NERV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.71. The company had a trading volume of 141,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,302. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.79. Minerva Neurosciences has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $15.27.

Insider Activity

Minerva Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Geoff Race sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $85,015.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,324 shares in the company, valued at $197,597.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Geoff Race sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $85,015.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,324 shares in the company, valued at $197,597.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Remy Luthringer sold 23,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $91,449.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,644.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,415 shares of company stock worth $192,503 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerva Neurosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NERV. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 185.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 66,189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 27,612 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. 38.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

