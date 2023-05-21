Missouri Trust & Investment Co Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co lowered its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 1.5% of Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard P. Mckenney purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet cut U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

Shares of USB traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.11. 15,001,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,432,350. The company has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $53.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.51 and its 200 day moving average is $41.36.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.