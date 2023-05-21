Missouri Trust & Investment Co Lowers Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,920 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 845,157 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $175,662,000 after buying an additional 43,182 shares in the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,362.0% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 26,798 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after buying an additional 24,965 shares in the last quarter. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,660,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on V shares. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Visa Price Performance

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,671 shares of company stock valued at $42,943,080 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $233.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,399,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,672,756. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.03. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

