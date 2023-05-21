Missouri Trust & Investment Co Sells 350 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co decreased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,275 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up about 0.9% of Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,441,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,817,532. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.39 and its 200 day moving average is $78.27. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.55 and a 12-month high of $83.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $91.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

