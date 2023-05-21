Missouri Trust & Investment Co Sells 75 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co cut its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Raymond James raised their price target on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,145. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.00%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

