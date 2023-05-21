Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mitchells & Butlers to a hold rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.13) price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mitchells & Butlers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 166.75 ($2.09).

Mitchells & Butlers Stock Performance

Shares of LON MAB opened at GBX 208 ($2.61) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10,400.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.62. Mitchells & Butlers has a 12 month low of GBX 99.70 ($1.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 219.97 ($2.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.07, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 170.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 157.80.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats; Innkeeper's Collection hotels in the UK; and restaurants and bars in Germany under the Alex brand.

