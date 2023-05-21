Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Mitchells & Butlers Price Performance

Mitchells & Butlers stock opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. Mitchells & Butlers has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $2.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.89.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the business of operating pubs and restaurants. It operates under the United Kingdom and Germany geographical segments. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

