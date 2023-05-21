Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Mitchells & Butlers stock opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. Mitchells & Butlers has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $2.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.89.
