Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $48.71 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,762 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Hershey worth $48,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Hershey by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after buying an additional 216,715 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE HSY opened at $266.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.52. The firm has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $201.63 and a 12-month high of $276.88.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total transaction of $26,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total transaction of $26,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.92, for a total transaction of $132,600.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,266 shares of company stock worth $13,816,612 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.06.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

See Also

